Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,501 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.