Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,655 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

