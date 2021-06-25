Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 50,309 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 197,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.33 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

