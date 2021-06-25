Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

