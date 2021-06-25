Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBLOF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99. Public Bank Berhad has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
About Public Bank Berhad
