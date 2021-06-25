Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBLOF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99. Public Bank Berhad has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Get Public Bank Berhad alerts:

About Public Bank Berhad

Public Bank Berhad engages in the consumer banking, retail commercial lending, and private unit trust businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and gold investment accounts; and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Bank Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Bank Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.