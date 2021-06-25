Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 4,526 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.70 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $258.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.