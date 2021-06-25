Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 623,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

