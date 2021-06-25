Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 364,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,626 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.01. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

