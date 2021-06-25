Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $245.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

