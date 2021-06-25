Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 148.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 236,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 141,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 148,853 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 971,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 168,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.69 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

