Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 379 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,124,000 after acquiring an additional 79,484 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 426,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

