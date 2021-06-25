Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in Fortive by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 41,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,580,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113,211 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $2,504,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

NYSE:FTV opened at $69.48 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

