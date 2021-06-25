Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,159,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of HLT opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

