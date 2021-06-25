PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Oppenheimer

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Shares of PCT stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.20. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $35.75.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.