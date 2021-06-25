PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PVH stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. 1,716,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.80.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

