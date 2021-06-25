PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.85 billion-8.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-1.180 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

PVH traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. 11,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

