Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issued By Truist Securiti

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, June 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.