Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for UWM in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

UWMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

UWM stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

