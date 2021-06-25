Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Boosted by Analyst

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 264,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after buying an additional 130,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 114.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

