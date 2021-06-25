Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $87,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

