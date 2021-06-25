Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Increased by Wedbush

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $185.19 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.19.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.