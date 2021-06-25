Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Cut by Piper Sandler

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

