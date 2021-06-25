Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for GameStop Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GameStop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GME. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

GameStop stock opened at $212.31 on Friday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.47.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $31,985,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $2,780,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

