Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issued By Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

KBH opened at $40.45 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.