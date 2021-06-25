Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for WW International in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

WW opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of WW International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

