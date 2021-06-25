Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Decreased by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $361.91 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

