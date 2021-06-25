Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Everi Holdings Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVRI. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 3.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 389,971 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

