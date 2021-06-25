Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

BOK Financial stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 95.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

