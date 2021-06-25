QS Investors LLC Acquires 149,141 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 714.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,141 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

