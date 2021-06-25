QS Investors LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $1,424,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

