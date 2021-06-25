QS Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

