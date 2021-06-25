QS Investors LLC Purchases 1,071 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,340,000 after buying an additional 29,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $359.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.16 and a 12-month high of $361.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

