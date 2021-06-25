QS Investors LLC Sells 73,430 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,430 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.43 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

