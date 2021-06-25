Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 101,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE opened at $37.18 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

