Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,237 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,640. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $214.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $215.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.61.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

