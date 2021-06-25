Qtron Investments LLC Invests $264,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

NYSE:TT opened at $179.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $189.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

