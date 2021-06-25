Qtron Investments LLC Invests $345,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Envista by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Envista by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Envista by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $644,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,975 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,784 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

