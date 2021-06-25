Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $6,983,533. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $173.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.