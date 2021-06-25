Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.87 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 748.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,999 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

NYSE T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.85. 287,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,590,208. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

