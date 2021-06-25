Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 9,773 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 310.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.60. 23,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,664. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total transaction of $1,045,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

