Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1,423.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 151,509 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 316,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,438,420. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

