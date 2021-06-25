Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 17,753 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,753 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.