QunQun (QUN) One Day Volume Hits $309,027.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $309,027.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.64 or 0.00575224 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00038227 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

