Rage Fan Hits Market Capitalization of $466,652.58 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $466,652.58 and $2,725.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00098672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00160569 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,826.48 or 0.99876723 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,749,318 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

