Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 13,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $618.82. 5,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,735. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.57 and a 52 week high of $622.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.