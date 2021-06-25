Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $38,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

