Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $139.36 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,440.38. 37,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,347.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

