Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,319,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,854 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $178,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14. The firm has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

