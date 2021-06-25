Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $114,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.42. 25,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.45. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.