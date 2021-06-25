Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($1.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $121.21. 36,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

